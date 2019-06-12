Obaseki congratulates new National Assembly leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo state government has congratulated the new National Assembly Leadership led by Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila in the Senate and House of Representatives respectively on their election.

This was contained in a congratulatory message signed by the governor and made available to journalists in Benin on Wednesday.

He said he is confident their reign will usher in the much-desired era of collaboration and mutual support for the executive and judicial arms of government as well as other levels of government, to consolidate on the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

“Your rancour-free elections by millions of Nigerians, who spoke through their elected representatives, is an expression of our trust in your capacity to provide effective leadership in tackling the security and other challenges in the country, through people-centric legislations, motions and other forms of interventions,” he said.

