Breaking News
BREAKING: Buhari speaks on those sponsoring insecurity in Nigeria
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Obaseki congratulates new National Assembly leadership
ADVERTISEMENT

Obaseki congratulates new National Assembly leadership

By Usman A. Bello, Benin Published Date
Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki

The Edo state government has congratulated the new National Assembly Leadership led by Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila in the Senate and House of Representatives respectively on their election.

This was contained in a congratulatory message signed by the governor and made available to journalists in Benin on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he is confident their reign will usher in the much-desired era of collaboration and mutual support for the executive and judicial arms of government as well as other levels of government, to consolidate on the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

“Your rancour-free elections by millions of Nigerians, who spoke through their elected representatives, is an expression of our trust in your capacity to provide effective leadership in tackling the security and other challenges in the country, through people-centric legislations, motions and other forms of interventions,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.