Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari meant to heat the polity — ACF

The apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said that the open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari by former President Olusegun Obasanjo was meant to cause disaffection in the polity and the government.

ACF in a press conference addressed after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Wednesday in Kaduna and read by the National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu however said that former President Obasanjo has no moral standing to write such letter.

They noted that Obasanjo must apologize to Nigerians for such letter which is intended to cause crisis in the country and further frowned at the stereotyping of the Fulani as criminals in the country because a Fulani man is the President

The text of the press conference reads, “ACF is constrained to comment on the letter dated 15th July 2019 by the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari on issues he claimed are very weighty and must be greatly worrisome to all concerned Nigerians” hence the reason he made it open.

“ACF appreciates the freedom of expression and the right to hold opinion on all issues as guaranteed by our constitution by individuals or groups, as long as it’s within the confines of the law. The Forum therefore believed that Chief Obasanjo used this privilege to raise the issues which mostly borders on insecurity in his latest letter

“It must however be noted that the issues are not new to Nigerians as he had raised them in his previous open letters to the President, so also other Nigerians in different fora. All the same, in exercising our right to comment on the letter, it is our candid opinion that Chief Obasanjo being a former President and an elder statesman who has unfettered access to the President should use a better and most civilized way of communicating his views to a sitting president rather than going public to create unnecessary scene and try to bring down the roof.”

