Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari instigated by hatred, envy – Group

ADVERTISEMENT

A socio-political group, Dr. Hajo Sani Youth Network for Buhari Continuity (DHSYNBC) on Tuesday rebuked former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his latest open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

It would be recalled that Obasanjo’s latest letter to President Buhari dated July 15 and released by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi alleged that Nigeria is on the precipice and dangerously reaching a tipping point where it may no longer be possible to hold danger at bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Salisu Bala Hassan and Secretary, Nwafor Odochukwu, the group urged Nigerians to ignore Obasanjo because his letter was written out of his “hatred and envy” against President Buhari.

The statement read, “This latest letter was written out of hatred and envy the former president had against Buhari. Obasanjo wants Buhari to be his puppet and as he didn’t succeed, out of hatred and envy, he decided to ‘attack’ Buhari”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has written letters to former presidents Goodluck Jonathan, late Umar Musa Yar’Adua, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and General Abacha; because he thinks he is the only person that knows how to govern. All his letters were selfish and misleading.” It added.

The group further claimed that Obasanjo lack moral right to write any letter because, “It was under his administration that Chris Ngige, the then Governor of Anambra State was kidnapped and locked up in a toilet. A year later, the then Attorney General of the Federation, (AGF), Chief Bola Ige, was killed in a mysterious circumstance and he didn’t do anything to fish out the culprits.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App