Obasanjo unveils garment factory, harps on entrepreneurial skills

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has unveiled a garment factory, in partnership with a UK – based Nigerian, Abisade Adenubi.

The factory, located inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta, Ogun State, would focus on production of a local fabric known as Adire, common among Egba people.

While unveiling the factory christened “Heritage Apparels”, Obasanjo said Adenubi had taken his initiative which he started to a greater heights and urged other entrepreneurs to emulate her.

“Wherever I am working, I cannot say it is not good. After the initiative from me, the one who has taken it to greatest height is this young woman, Abisade, and the credit for where we are should go to her.

“My advice for entrepreneurs is that they should come and learn from her and she will tell them the problems she encountered including the problem from convincing me to have what we have here today,” Obasanjo said.

Speaking with newsmen, Adenubi who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the factory, said the organization would focus on vocational training, textile production, garment making and tailoring generally.

