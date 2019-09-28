Obasanjo to doctors: Don’t strike at patients’ expense

ADVERTISEMENT

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday told medical practitioners in Nigeria to always consider the conditions of their patients before embarking on industrial actions.

He spoke at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMD) held in Abeokuta.

He urged the practitioners to take patients’ conditions more paramount in their quest for better welfare.

“My position is that since the care for your patient is a major ethical issue of your profession, abandoning them to go on strike is even more unethical. You should fashion another way to show your displeasure and not doing so at the expense of your patients,” he said.

The former president called for the resuscitation of the old central medical store system in order to boost availability of drugs in the country.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, who represented the governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, backed Obasanjo on the need for caution by medical practitioners.

