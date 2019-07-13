Obasanjo reacts to murder of Fasoranti’s daughter, says Nigeria is diminished

ADVERTISEMENT

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says “Nigeria as a whole is diminished”, following the killing of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, late Mrs Funke Olakunri, on Friday.

Obasanjo described the killing, suspected to be carried out by Fulani herdsmen, as “a worrisome development in the polity, especially, at a time when all well – meaning Nigerians are preaching tolerance and political accommodation in national politics.”

This was contained in Obasajo’s condolence letter to Pa Fasoranti, which was made available to newsmen by Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi on Saturday, in Abeokuta.

He hinted that the condolence letter would be delivered by Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Otunba Oluwole Fasawe to Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo State, because of his engagement in Morocco.

Obasanjo asked security agents to fish out those responsible for the heinous crime.

“This is a worrisome development in our polity, especially, at a time when all well-meaning Nigerians are preaching tolerance and political accommodation in national politics.

“I must say Nigeria as a whole is diminished by the manner of Funke’s death. We deplore this dastardly act and seize this opportunity to call on governments at all levels to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that our security agents vigorously pursue and find the perpetrators of such heinous crime and make them face the full weight of the law.

“We must, together, find solution to all acts of insecurity in the country, particularly acts of banditry, kidnapping, robbery and killing by the suspected Fulani herdsmen”, he said.

He implored the family to be strong, praying “God Himself will comfort you and sustain the whole family in this hour of painful trial,” the former President said.

