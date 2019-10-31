Obasanjo reacts to Mobolaji Johnson’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed shock over the death of the first military governor of Lagos State, Brig-General Mobolaji Johnson, who died on Wednesday.

Obasanjo described him as an incorruptible, detribalised and humane public officer.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo eulogized Johnson as a great man, who wrote for himself an enviable page in history of this country.

Obasanjo, who is in Istanbul, Turkey, said the late military governor was “a disciplined, detribalised, transparent and humane public officer with an enviable track record.

“He was highly respected by his peers and revered by his subordinates for his sound knowledge of the Public Service and wealth of experience in the civil service matters.

“He left behind an impeccable record of incorruptible leadership, a legacy of forthrightness, thoroughness and unwavering commitment to public good.”

Obasanjo recalled that the late military officer “was a pillar of trust and an iconic reference point when, in 1975, the Murtala/Obasanjo’s regime embarked on a clean sweep of the morally-bankrupt public service.”

