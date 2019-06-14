Obasanjo, Kufuor seek AU, ECOWAS intervention on Benin unrest

ADVERTISEMENT

Former presidents of Nigeria and Ghana, Olusegun Obasanjo and John Kufuor, yesterday asked the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States to intervene on the political unrest in the Republic of Benin.

A statement titled “Statement on Situation in Republic of Benin” jointly signed by the two former leaders and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta by Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the crisis appeared to be worsening the security and humanitarian situation which might open a floodgate to terrorist incursion that would lead to further destabilisation of the West-African sub-region.



They also called on the AU and the ECOWAS “to send strong delegation to appeal to President Patrice Talon to release his immediate predecessor who needs medical attention abroad.

“ECOWAS and AU should take measures not to allow the situation to further deteriorate.



“Republic of Benin should be helped to ensure that true democracy is sustained.”

