Breaking News
Communiqué issued after Olusegun Obasanjo’s meeting with Fulani group in AbeokutaIGP: Planned revolution match, a treason
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Obasanjo in closed-doors with Fulani reps over kidnapping in Southwest

Obasanjo in closed-doors with Fulani reps over kidnapping in Southwest

By Peter Moses, Abeokuta Published Date
A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is currently meeting with leaders of the Gan-Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN), an umbrella group for Fulani ethnic organisations in Nigeria, over kidnapping and insecurity challenges in Southwest. Photo by Peter Moses, Abeokuta
The meeting is holding at the Boardroom of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) at Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta. Photo by Peter Moses, Abeokuta
The GAFDAN National Chairman, Alhaji Sale Bayari led delegates of the association drawn from Southwest states, Kogi and Kwara States. Photo by Peter Moses, Abeokuta
Also at the meeting are Spokesman of the Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin and Mr Dayo Adewole, son of the former Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, who was kidnapped recently in Oyo State.
The former President said the roundtable meeting was put together to interrogate kidnapping and other insecurity challenges confronting the region with a view to preferring solutions. Photo by Peter Moses, Abeokuta
Chief Olusegun Obasanjo speaking during the meeting with Fulani leaders in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Sharing

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.