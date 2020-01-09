Obasanjo, Governor Abiodun in closed – door meeting

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, met Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun behind closed doors.
Obasanjo stormed the Governor’s office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, and went straight into the meeting which lasted for an hour.
Details of what transpired in the meeting was not made public.
Obasanjo, in a brief interview with newsmen after the meeting, said he had visited the governor to discuss varied issues regarding development of the state with him.
Some of the issues, according to him, involved education, agriculture and rural development.
Obasanjo equally said he used the opportunity to welcome the governor officially to the office.
“I have come to say ‘Happy New Year’ to the Governor and then of course, I haven’t been here since his (Abiodun) assumption of office, to welcome to his seat.
“I raised a few issues that I have believed are of interest to the development of the state in the area of education, agriculture, rural development and other sort of things. We had a wonderful discussion,” he said.
When asked to assess Abiodun’s performance so far, Obasanjo said “I have not come here to do assessment, I have come here for the promotion of what will move Ogun State forward.”