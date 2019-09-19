Obasanjo expends N1bn to resolve crisis in Ogun community

ADVERTISEMENT

Traditional chiefs and leaders of Itele community in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government of Ogun State, yesterday resolved to end the town’s protracted internecine crisis following the intervention of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

At a peace meeting held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, six newly installed Baales (traditional heads) in Itele as part of the peaceful resolution were presented to the former President.

A younger brother to Obasanjo, Chief Abraham Idowu Akanle, who represented him, told the new Baales, community leaders and some of the town’s indigenes at the meeting that Obasanjo had expended over N1 billion on the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

According to Akanle, beside the huge amount of money the crisis had claimed, it had equally affected the socio-economic development of the community.

“Imagine if the huge amount of money my brother spent on resolving this crisis had been distributed among your town’s residents and indigenes, it would have brought greater development to the community.

“So, I urge you to continue to maintain peace. And whoever says Itele will return to crisis, his home will not know peace,” Akanle said.

He warned that anybody who foments trouble after the peaceful resolution would face the wrath of the law.

Earlier, Obasanjo, who briefly appeared at the meeting, told the community leaders that he was on his way outside the state for an urgent engagement.

He said, “From today, no more litigation. We must move forward as brothers and sisters at Itele.”

A community leader and Osunba of Itele, Chief Samuel Olatunji Asorobi, disclosed that over N500 million had been spent on various litigations on the crisis.

According to Asorobi, the crisis had over the years plunged the community into deplorable infrastructure, poor education and bad economy.

He applauded Obasanjo for taking the lead role in resolving the crisis, while urging those who still felt aggrieved to embrace peace in the interest of the community and its development.

