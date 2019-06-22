Oba of Lagos: Not all Fulani in Nigeria are bad

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwanu Akinolu, has warned against mass characterisation of Nigerian Fulani as bad people, saying the attitudes of few bad eggs should not be rubbed on the whole tribe.

Akiolu made the observation at a reception held on Saturday at his palace for the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila in Lagos.

The Oba, who spoke on a wide range of issues including the need for Federal Government to return seized Lagos properties, insecurity and poor economy, among others, also asked the lawmakers to work in harmony with President Muhammadu Buhari for the general well being of Nigerians.

On insecurity, Oba Akiolu said: “It is not all Fulani that are bad. It is only few. But I know in Lagos, we are security-concious.”

Gbajabiamila, in his response, said he was appreciative of the Oba’s support.

“I want to thank you for the support I have so far received from you right from the time I was first elected as a member of the House of Representatives. And I have been elected the second, third, fourth and now the fifth term. Kabiyesi, I must tell you that the office of the Speaker is opened to all Nigerians and is for everybody,” the Speaker said.

