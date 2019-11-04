Oba of Lagos blames politicians for unemployment in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has blamed politicians for the unemployment in the country.

Oba Akiolu, spoke on Saturday at Iyamho,Edo State, in his goodwill message during the convocation ceremony of the Edo University.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The way we are going with the rate of unemployment is very worrisome and with due respect, it is you, politicians that are causing it,” he said.

He noted that the era of government doing everything is gone and as such the youths should think of what they can do to make Nigeria great.

“The little money the politicians give to you (youths) and you are shouting for them is only temporary. You should know that salvation is in the hands of God and not anybody.

“When I was coming to this hall I saw young people shouting; Obaseki, Oshiomhole, and all these young people are not only doing this in Edo State, but nearly everywhere in the country,”he said. He called on governments at all levels to make power available in the country, adding that once that is done, all will be well.

Also speaking, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, said Nigeria can be better managed when emphasis is on competence, ‘‘what one is capable of doing rather than who you know and where you are from’’.

He said the idea of establishing the Edo university was to have an institution not run by political influence but where students are admitted on the basis of competence and not sentiment.

He commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for demonstrating the power of continuity regarding the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Engr. Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, said the institution is an emerging world-class university, equipped with world-class teaching, research and learning facilities.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App