Oba of Benin suspends palace chief over misconduct

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has suspended one of the palace chiefs, Chief Utete Omo-Osagie, the Obadolagbonyi of Benin from palace activities for breaching palace rules.

It would be recalled that Chief Utete Omo-Osagie had last week led an Osokpikan society to lay a curse on someone’s premises without the permission of the Oba.

Addressing journalists on the authority of Oba Ewuare II, Chief Osaro Idah said Chief Utete acted on his own volition and not in the interest of the palace.

He said His Royal Majesty and the palace has no hand in it, noting that the Osokpikan society is the property of the palace noting that the group should have taken permission from the palace before embarking on laying a curse on another man’s premises.

“On Saturday last week, a certain group known as Osokpikan, own by the palace, was led by a Chief to a certain premises in Benin, to put a curse on an event, which he has no right to do.

“That group, Osokpikan, belongs to this palace and the only authority to such action is His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin,” he said.

He pointed out that they neither sought the permission of the palace nor took permission from the palace before going to perform such act.

“Subsequently, His Majesty, the Oba of Benin, has hereby disassociated himself and the palace from that event and the chief who led them; Chief Utete Omo-Osagie, the Obadolagbonyi of Benin has been suspended from palace activities till further notice,” he said.

