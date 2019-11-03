Oba Akiolu blames politicians for unemployment in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has blamed politicians for the rising rate of unemployment in the country.

Oba Akiolu stated this at Iyamho, Edo state in his goodwill message during the convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyamho.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The way we are going in the rate of unemployment is very worrisome and with due respect, it is you politicians that are causing it,”

He noted that the era of government doing everything is almost gone and as such the youths should think of what they can do to make Nigeria great.

“The little money the politicians give to you (youths) and you shouting for them is only temporary and you should know that salvation is in the hands of God and not anybody,” he said.

He said “When I was coming to this hall I saw young people shouting Obaseki, Oshiomole’s and all these young people not only doing this in Edo state but nearly every where in the country”

He however called on the government at all levels to make power available in the country, adding that once it is done all will be well with us.

Also speaking, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, noted that Nigeria can be better managed when emphasis is on competence, what one is capable of doing rather than who you know and where you are from.

He said the idea of establishing the Edo university was to have an institution not run by political influence but where students are attracted on the bases of competence and not sentiment, cultist has no base, discipline can’t be negotiated and direction not influenced by politics.

He commended governor Godwin Obaseki, for demonstrating the power of continuity regarding the institution, saying “people should be influenced by the common good of the people when they have the opportunity to either imortalise or demortalise their name in terms of the policy choices made.

On his part, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Engr. Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor said the institution is an emerging world-class university equipped with world-class teaching, research and learning facilities, a conducive learning environment with a stable academic calendar.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App