OAU power plant ready soon – Minister

The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jeddy Agba, has assured that the ongoing power plant project on the campus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile-Ife in Osun state would be completed soon.

The minister gave the assurance when he visited the site of the project on Saturday, accompanied by the OAU Pro-Chancellor, Yemi Ogunbiyi and Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede.

The minister said the federal government wants to energise institutions of higher learning in the country and ensure adequate power supply on the campuses so as to enhance learning and research activities.

The manager of the company in charge of the project, Mr Devinder Singh Negi, told the minister that with prompt release of fund, the project will be completed in four months.

The minister promised that the fund would not be a problem for the project. He noted that similar projects have been carried out at Bayero University, Kano (BUK) and Amadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, among others.

He also said that other higher institutions of learning in all geopolitical zones of the country would benefit from the initiative.

While speaking, Ogunbiyi said the OAU community was worried over the delay in the completion of the project.

He, however, said the university community was happy with the progress of the project at the moment.

Ogunbodede said OAU spends N65million on electricity bill every month. He lauded the Federal Government as he noted that the project will take off the bill.

