NYSC warns corps members against violating dress code

The National Youth Service Corps yesterday cautioned corps members refusing to abide by the dress code of the scheme.

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday expressed concern about the recent controversy over the dress code for corps members.

The spokesman of the NYSC, Adenike Adeyemi, in a statement, said Ibrahim urged corps members to always adhere to the dress code.

“The DG notes with great concern the negative perception of the scheme’s dress code, arising mostly from some corps members’ disobedience to the dictates of the code.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the scheme has maintained one dress code since May 22, 1973 when it was established, devoid of ethnic, religious or gender bias.

“The code remains a pair of khaki trousers and shirt; crested vest; white vest; a pair of white shorts; a pair of zebra-striped socks; a pair of jungle boots; a pair of canvas; belt and fez cap.

“This depends on camp activity at any point in any time,” she said.

She said Ibrahim stated that the national NYSC camp, predicated on discipline and decency, is a training ground for corps members.

She said it would be utterly reprehensible for a female corps member to embark on obstacle crossing and many other physical training activities on camp, including parade in skirt or gown; which obviously would expose her indecently, thus leaving little or nothing to imagination.

Adeyemi said the management of the NYSC was also not pleased with the way corps members defaced the uniform by reshaping their khaki trousers, making them tight which unduly exposes their curvatures, particularly the female corps members”

She said some others, in the name of religion; turn the pair of trousers issued to them into skirt.

