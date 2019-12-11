NYSC wants transport fare reduced for corps members

ADVERTISEMENT

Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday in Abuja appealed to transport unions to reduce transport fare for corps members travelling for orientation exercise.

He made the appeal when he met with the Federal Road Safety Commission Corps Marshal,Boboye Oyeyemi and the leaderships of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, the National Association of Transport Owners as well as the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, NARTO representative, Kassim Baitaya, said the matter would be looked into.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Oyeyemi suggested that NYSC state coordinators be directed to stop corps members from night journeys.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App