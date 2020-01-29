NYSC to pay corps members N33,000 soon

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has confirmed that the federal government has approved the payment of N33,000 to Corps members as monthly allowance.

This, according to him, is in line with the new National Minimum Wage approved by the federal government last year.

He disclosed this while speaking to Corps members at the NYSC Bauchi State Secretariat during his working visit to the state.

General Ibrahim explained that contrary to various amounts being speculated on social media, the sum of N33,000 has been approved as the new corps members’ monthly allowance.

He noted that provision has been made for the new allowance in the year 2020 Budget, saying payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities.

He however advised Corps members to always be security conscious and warned against rumour mongering and negative usage of the Social Media.

He urged them to avoid unauthorized journeys and, when authorised to travel, not to do so at night because of the inherent danger associated with night trips.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App