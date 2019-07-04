  1. Home
NYSC to partner Anambra Goverment on health care delivery

By Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date
The coordinator of Anambra state National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Kehinde Aremu has expressed  the scheme’s readiness to partner with the state government on quality healthcare delivery.

Aremu disclosed this while receiving the Chairman, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Anambra state chapter, Comrade Ezenna Uchenna at the NYSC orientation camp Umunya on Thursday.

According to him,  NYSC will partner with the Health management Board in the state in posting of corpers who are health personnel to assist in contributing their quota to the health sector of  the state.

”We have identified the areas of need and we will deploy them accordingly”, the  coordinator noted.

Earlier the Chairman had stated that they were in the Orientation camp to familiarise with their colleagues and to ensure they offer the best quality services at their disposal to the people.

He further solicited the assistance of the Management of NYSC in the state towards ensuring that they are posted to Health institutions to enable them acquire the expected professional experience.

The group also donated some diagnostic items to the camp clinic to enhance diagnosis.

