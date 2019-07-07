NYSC to parents: Teach your children cultural values

ADVERTISEMENT

The state coordinator of National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra state, Mr. Aremu Kehinde, has called on parents to teach their children the nation’s cultural values.

Aremu made the call during the cultural carnival of Batch A corps members deployed to the state, held at its Umunya temporary site at the weekend.

The coordinator said Nigerians should make it a priority to teach the younger ones about the cultures of the nation, saying we must be proud of it at all times.

“We should pay attention to teaching our children the culture of Nigeria. We must make them to imbibe and entrench our cultures in their daily lives and also in their minds,” he stated.

According to him, NYSC, under his watch in Anambra, would continue to organise programmes and activities to educate corps members posted to the state about Nigerian cultures and values.

“We are the bridge here to bring back culture of Nigeria and we are determined to doing so because any time we have the cultural carnival, the children are excited. You can see how they are dancing and celebrating the carnival,” he said.

Also speaking, the chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Hon. Emeka Asoanya, who was the special guest of honour at the event, promised to complete the three storey “corpers’ lodge” he commenced a while ago in the next four months.

According to him, the gesture was to reciprocate the kindness of NYSC to his local government through regular posting of corps members including corps doctors.

