NYSC tasks corps employers on accommodation

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has charged employers of corps member to provide accommodation and supportive facilities to aid their performance.

The Edo state NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Adebayo Ojo, made the appeal on Wednesday during the swearing-in of the 2019 batch C stream 1 Corps members, at temporary orientation camp, Okada, Ovia North East of Edo state.

Ojo said the development would enable the corps members to give their best, and help them fully integrated into the work force of their respective establishment.

According to him, the 1,835 corps member posted to the state would be deployed to specific areas of critical needs for the enhancement of rural healthcare delivery, education, rural infrastructure and agricultural development in the state.

Also speaking, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, urged Corps members to have faith in Nigeria, saying Nigeria would be great again.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Special Duties, Mr. Damian Lawani, the Governor said though the nation is going through some challenges but that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

He urged corps members to join hands with him to fight economic crime, women and children trafficking and other vices through mass and adult literacy programmes, community healthcare services and other programmes initiated by his administration.

