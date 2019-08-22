NYSC remains hope, champion of Nigeria unity

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state has described the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as the only hope and champion of national unity, urging corps members not to disappoint the nation during their one year mandatory national duty.

Dickson, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the general services office, Mr Anthony Ikhobo, stated this on Thursday during the swearing in ceremony for the 2019 batch B, stream II corps members deployed to Bayelsa state at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of the state.

He said: “You are the hope of our nation as you represent the most educated, exposed and enlightened segment of youths in Nigeria. Other youths, including tertiary and secondary students as well as primary school pupils are looking up to you to provide quality leadership and mentorship that will transform Nigeria.”

“You can not afford to fail the nation, that is why you have to fully participate in all the orientation activities carefully packaged to prepare you for the ideals of leadership.”

“The NYSC scheme will continue to remain the champion of national unity and integration, that is why I challenge members of this batch to copy former corps members who meritoriously served the nation in Bayelsa State by effectively discharging their duties when posted to places of primary and secondary assignments after the orientation course.”

“My government is highly committed to your security and welfare. I have appointed a Senior Special Assistant on NYSC Matters, state government has also doubled your state and transport back home allowances, work is ongoing at the permanent orientation camp located in Boro town and the NYSC Secretariat complex in Yenagoa. We will continue to support the management of the scheme in the state to achieve the objectives of the NYSC,” the governor assured.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Ojugo Elizabeth Iyowuna, appreciated the government and good people of Bayelsa State for the huge support to the scheme, as well as the security agencies in guaranteeing the safety of corps members.

She assured the corps members that their welfare and security will remain a priority for both the scheme and the state government.

