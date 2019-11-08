NYSC new auditorium underway in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

A new multi-purpose auditorium for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Benue State would soon become a reality as contract for the construction of the building has been awarded.

Daily Trust reports that Governor Samuel Ortom who disclosed the plan for the new auditorium on Thursday also laid a foundation stone for the construction of a block of four offices at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area of the state.

Ortom represented by the Chairman of NYSC Governing Board and Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state, Mrs. Ladi Ajene Isegbe, expressed satisfaction with the development meant for users of the camp while performing the opening ceremony of a fresh batch of 2019 corps members.

The governor said that NYSC had been able to successfully bring together Nigerian graduates from all socio-cultural, educational and religious backgrounds and giving them the opportunity to co-exist harmoniously since inception.

He urged the corps members to count it as a rare privilege to be part of the success story, assuring them that his administration in conjunction with all security agencies in the state would guarantee their safety.

“We have put in place giant proactive measures to ensure the security and safety of all inhabitants of the state, with particular emphasis on work places and residential areas of corps members,” he said.

Ortom therefore, charged the corps members to take advantage of the scheme to showcase their intellectual and creative ingenuity in contributing their quota to nation-building anywhere they may be deployed to in the state.

Earlier, the Benue State Coordinator of NYSC, Shicha Joshua Simon, in his address urged the corps members to be security conscious, in spite of adequate arrangement to ensure their safety.

He disclosed that 825 males and 813 females have so far registered for the orientation course and that they are divided into ten platoons, urging them to take their orientation course serious.

Shicha added, “your camp curriculum and training has been adjusted to meet the demands of circular life in this 21st century, with particular emphasis on skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Judge of the State Justice Aondoaver Kaka’an who was represented by Justice Maurice Ikpambese, administered the oath of allegiance on the new corps members.

