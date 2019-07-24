NYSC mourns slain corps member Precious

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has expressed sadness over the death of Owolabi Precious Ayo (FC/18C/5226) who died after sustaining wounds from gun bullets that hit him during a clash between Shiite protesters and Police in Abuja on Monday.

In a statement by the management of the scheme, Owolabi Precious Ayo was a Corps member serving with Channels Television and was assigned to covet the protest staged by Shiites around Federal Secretariat, Central Business District, Abuja when the incident happened.

According to the statement, the Director General of NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim who heard the news rushed to National Hospital Abuja immediately on getting information from NYSC Coordinator of Federal Capital Territory, Hajiya Walida Isa Saddique concerning the Corps member’s ill fate.

He was at the hospital while trying to ensure that the corps member was revived but unfortunately, doctors informed him that all hope was lost.

The statement stated that Ibrahim returned to the hospital at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday in company of some directors, other officers and Corps members, where they paid their last respect to the young patriot, who paid the supreme sacrifice for the fatherland, before his body was taken to his family house in Zaria, Kaduna state.

The DG also checked on Corps member Suleiman of Leadership newspaper, who is recuperating from the gun wounds he sustained from the same protest hence he assured him that the scheme was taking full responsibility for his treatment.

