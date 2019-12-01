NYSC DG warns corps members against unnecessary journeys

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig-Gen. Shuiabu Ibrahim has warned corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys as he attributed majority of deaths of corps members to road crashes.

Addressing the 2019 Batch C stream one corps members deployed to Osun State during their 3 weeks orientation course at NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ede, the NYSC DG advised corps members not to embark on unnecessary journeys during their service year.

Ibrahim charged corps members deployed to Osun State to mix among themselves and integrate fully with one another as this is one of the major objectives of the scheme to promote love among the youths in the country towards ensuring national unity.

According to him, “frivolous journeys and risky adventures must be avoided during the service year. Try as much as possible to settle down in the state of your deployment, make friends with people from other states and geopolitical zones and avoid travelling without permission.”

“The instances of many of our corps members that we have lost were as a result of road accidents. Therefore, do not embark on unnecessary journeys during your service year”.

After his inspection of the facilities at the camp, the DG lauded the NYSC officials in Osun State for their efficiency and hardworking.

“Please, make friends with corps members from other geopolitical zones in order to fully integrate and learn about the many similarities that binds our nation as one.”

“We want you alive and healthy. Cooperate with the camp authority so you can have a fruitful and memorable camping experience,” Brig. Gen. Ibrahim said.

