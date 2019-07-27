NYSC DG visits family of Late Precious, says he died a hero

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu has described late Corps member, Precious Owolabi Ayo as a hero because he died while serving his fatherland.

Corps member Ayo was killed recently by a gunshot in Abuja while covering for Channels TV, a demonstration by Islamic Movement of Nigeria (Shiite).

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking when he visited the late corps member’s family in Zaria, Kaduna State over the weekend, he said the death of the patriot was a gross loss not only to his immediate family, but also to the NYSC family and the entire nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “I am here on behalf of NYSC Management, staff and Corps members to express our heartfelt condolences to you over the death of Precious our son. I was devastated when doctors told me we lost him.

“Although, the sad event left us grieving, we are consoled by the fact that he lost his life in the service of his fatherland. I therefore, see him as a great hero whose story has become part of the history of the NYSC Scheme. I urge the family to please take heart.”

He further told the family that NYSC had an insurance policy for all Corps members and that the family will be contacted in due course for the collection of the benefits.

Father of the deceased Corps member, Mr. Ayo Owolabi, who attempted to respond, broke down in tears in appreciation of the visit by the NYSC family.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App