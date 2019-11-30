NYSC DG visits corps members accident victims, warns against unauthorised journey

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned corps members against unauthorised and late night journeys.

Ibrahim gave the warning on Friday night in Benin when he visited eight corp members involved in an accident.

The corps members are receiving treatment at University of Benin Teaching Hospital(UBTH).

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the corps members sustained various degrees of injuries.

The corps members who were on their way to Portharcourt from orientation camp in Ekiti state were involved in an accident on the Benin bypass on Friday night.

Ibrahim said, the corps member were eight in number but three have been discharged and the others are responding to treatment.

“I have always warned against late night travels. Please corps members break your journeys if it is late at night.”

While commending the management of University of UBTH for taking care of the corps members, he advised corps members to travel during the day to avoid accidents, robberies or even missing persons.

The director-general assured that the corps is working with security agencies to ensure safety of corps members across the country.

He assured the families of the corps members that they will not be abandoned in their predicaments children would get well soon and wished the corps members speedy

