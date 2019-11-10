NYSC DG urges corps members to protect selves

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has told corps members who will conduct the forthcoming Bayelsa State gubernatorial elections to ensure they protect their lives if the election turns violent.

In a statement signed by Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, he remarked Yenagoa, Bayelsa State while addressing Corps Members during a sensitization forum.

“Run for your dear lives in case of any emergency and don’t endanger your safety,” he said.

He warned them to be courteous when dealing with the electorates, caution themselves when provoked and ensured that they get their phones fully charged with enough call cards during the election.

Ibrahim warned the corps members to be neutral and non-partisan because the scheme would not tolerate them violating the Electoral Act.

On his part, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu warned the Corps Members to abide by the electoral laws.

