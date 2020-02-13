NYSC DG tasks Nigerians on hard work

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 37,000 corps members across the country would on Friday stage a road walk to sensitise Nigerians on the menace of corruption to national development.

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, who disclosed this in Kano at a press briefing ahead of the sensitization road walk charged Nigerians to work hard to earn legitimate living devoid of corruption.

He stressed that “once you work hard, sky will always be your limit.”

The road walk which was organized in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is expected to witness massive participation from labour unions, women groups, Community-based organizations and civil society organizations, among others.

The NYSC boss who will lead the road show in Kano said the event is targeted at the youth to prepare them for future leadership.

He emphasized that, “If you want to tackle corruption from the root, the best option is to use younger Nigerians who are the future leaders of our country.

“The chairman (EFCC) deems it fit to use our corps members to further sensitise Nigerians on the scourge of corruption in the country.

“Corruption is not just the issue of taking money; there are virtually many other issues, cybercrime is also corruption. So corruption is in all ramifications, so you should not look at it as if the more you collect money that’s the end of corruption; there are so many issues surrounding it.

“That is why the NYSC authority mobilizes 350,000 youth corps members annually and the EFCC deemed it fit that to reach youths, it is appropriate to use NYSC because they are very knowledgeable and easy to mobilize to reach all nooks and crannies of this country.

In his remark the acting chairman, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu urged all and sundry to own up the fight against corruption for a better society.

Magu, whose speech was read by the head of Kano zonal office of the EFCC, Mr. Akinyene Ezima said the objectives of the walk were: To sensitise and mobilize youths across the country to reject the evils of corrupt practices, to encourage the youth to be anti-corruption advocates and ambassadors, as well as enlisting them to partner with the EFCC by providing information and actionable intelligence on fraudsters in their localities.

He stressed that “Our peculiarities and experience as a nation make every war against corruption to be imperative and all involving we will continue to draw local and global attention to the fact that corruption is not our culture and does not grow on our soil. It is an accidental malaise and must not be allowed to remain in our midst.”

