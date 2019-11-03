NYSC deploys 2,000 to Niger, as Batch ‘C’ begins orientation

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 2,000 corps members to Niger State for their national service.

The deployment came on the heels of the Batch ‘C’ Stream I orientation camp which begins on Tuesday, November 5 and ends on Monday, November 25.

The Niger State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Fumilayo Ajayi, said 2,000 corps members were expected to report to the permanent orientation camp in Paiko, Paikoro LGA for the exercise.

According to her, logistics and other necessary materials needed to execute a hitch-free orientation exercise in the state have been adequately put in place.

She said officials would be on ground to execute the orientation programmes and activities, as directed by the NYSC national headquarters.

