NYSC assures of hitch-free mobilisation process

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has assured that the scheme will do its best to ensure a hitch-free mobilisation process during the 2019 Batch B mobilisation exercise.

Speaking on Tuesday during the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Mobilisation Workshop themed: “Achieving Greater Efficiency in the NYSC Mobilisation Process: The Role of Stakeholders,” held in Abuja, he said the scheme was technology-driven adding that the mobilisation process will also be ICT-driven.

According to him, “For places where we have security challenges, corps members were not posted to those areas. I have five points’ agenda which I have ruled out during the handing over process. I will rejuvenate the ventures and SAED, Skills Acquisition and Technology.

“The President is ready to support us to make sure that corps members acquire skills so that they can also become employers of labour.”

General Shuaibu also warned corps-producing institutions to avoid fraudulent mobilisation process stressing that the scheme would blacklist any Corps-producing institution involved in fraudulent mobilisation of unqualified graduates to serve as deterrent to others.

On her part, the director of Corps Mobilisation, Mrs Nnnenna Ukonu, said the workshop was important for the mobilisation exercise as well as to identify challenges corps members face during mobilization with a view to proffering solutions to them.

