NYSC: Anambra to receive 500 dislodged corps members

Anambra State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) secretariat will soon receive about 500 of its corps members dislodged to neighbouring states due to inadequate facility.

This was made known by the state NYSC coordinator, Mr. Aremu Kehinde, at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 orientation course for corps members deployed to the state.

Kehinde said some corps members deployed to the state were dislodged to neighbouring Enugu and Delta states due to the unavailability of facilities.

He said the NYSC had expressed fear over the completion of the permanent site and decided to move some of the corps members to neighbouring states.

“With the successful completion of this course, I believe that all such fears are gone forever and never will Anambra corps members be dislodged to do orientation courses in any other state for whatever reason,” he said.

He commended Governor Willie Obiano for providing a conducive environment for the course and congratulated the corps members for the successful completion of their orientation course and urged them to be good ambassadors of the scheme.

Governor Obiano, represented at the occasion by the Head of Service to the State Government, Mr. Harry Uduh, said he had directed that air conditioners be fixed in all the halls and sound system installed immediately.

“I am also directing that work on landscaping and proper decoration of the sports arena be resumed immediately after close of this ceremony,” he said.

The governor requested that the NYSC should locate the South East Skills Acquisition Centre in Anambra State in order to build synergy with the state and largest market in Africa.

