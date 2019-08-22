NYSC: 800 Borno corps members deployed to Katsina for orientation

ADVERTISEMENT

About 800 National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members deployed to Borno state have commenced their three weeks mandatory orientation camp in Katsina.

Daily Trust reports that for several years, Katsina have served as the orientation camping site for the state corp members after which they will then be posted to their places of primary assignment in Borno or seek redeployment to other states.

Speaking at the commencement of the camping held at Government Science Secondary School, Batagarawa, the NYSC state Director, Rabiu Aminu said the number of corp members willing to serve in the state has increased giving the return of normalcy and relative peace.

This , he said, has necessitated the need for more lodges to accommodate the number saying that the state government’s efforts in providing relatively good welfare packages is commendable.

He listed some of the challenges facing the secretariat to include lack of a utility vehicle noting that such absence has impeded the movement while inspecting the corp members.

“Prompt payment of corp members’ monthly allowances is another aspect we request action, currently payment is being delayed and sometimes even skipped,” he said.

