NYSC: 3 Corps members get extension in Gombe

ADVERTISEMENT

Three Corps members have been given extension of service by the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, for various offences committed during the one-year mandatory national service in Gombe State.

The state Coordinator of the scheme, Mr David Pwanidi Markson, stated this on Thursday during the passing-out of 2018 Batch C Stream I corps members posted to the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, out of the 1,153 corps members who completed their service year, eight won State Honours Award, four got a letter of commendation from the NYSC and three got extension for various offences.

Mr Markson added that a female corp member, Olabajo Damilola Racheal (GM/18C/ 1377) emerged as overall best Corps member in Community Development Service.

The state coordinator commended the corps members for making the scheme proud in their various places of primary assignment.

“The journey that began twelve months ago, has come to an end. I implore you to hold unto the ideals of the NYSC. We did our best by grooming you to be better citizens of our great nation and we look forward to seeing you make positive impact in our society,” he said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App