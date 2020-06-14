NYPF denies call for Emefiele’s probe

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Young Professional Forum has distanced itself from a call on the United States Congress to probe and sanction the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

A letter dated June 2, 2020 and signed by Jackson Ude, the Coordinator of the group in United States had accused the CBN governor of monumental corruption.

The letter, addressed to Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Addison Mitchell McConnell, Senator from Kentucky, Charles Ellis Schumer, Senator from New York, and Kevin Owen of the House of Representatives, called for a special congressional hearing to “wanton looting, brazen stealing and corruption by Emefiele and members of the inner circle of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.”

However, the NYPF, in a statement signed by its Chairman and founder, Moses Siasia on Sunday, said the group dissociated itself from the purported letter, saying Jackson Ude only expressed his opinion and not that of NYPF.

Read the full statement below:

“Our attention has been brought to a media report, which the Logo and Name of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) was used on a letter addressed to the U.S Congress, Speaker Pelosi, Leader McConnell, Leader McCarthy and Leader Schumer: Calling for a Special Congressional Hearing, Investigation, Sanctions on Godwin Emefiele, Isa Funtua, Abba Kyari, Attorney General & Minister for Justice Abubakar Malami, Mamman Daura, Lawan Daura, Babagana Kingibe, Nasir Danu.

“We hereby disassociate ourselves from the purported letter written to the United States Congress by Mr. Jackson Ude, the U.S coordinator of the NYPF.

“This has been done without the approval of the Executive Board and Trustees of the Organisation, which is the laid down protocol and procedure, so it remains the sole idea and opinion of Mr. Ude and not the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF).

“The NYPF has been known over the years to focus on more strategic framework for sustainable growth of those who are seen as trustees of prosperity, and programs that will bring about the desired guidance for young Nigerian Professionals to fulfil their dreams and aspirations, and this shall continue to be so.”

