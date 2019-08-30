NYP urges ministers to appoint youths as aides

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Hon Mubarak Mijinyawa has congratulated the new Minister of Youths and Sport Development, Mr Sunday Dare, and other ministers who have been inaugurated today by the President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

The Speaker called on the Minister of Youth to unite Nigerian Youths who have been divided as a result of the different factions of youths and student bodies. He advised the minister to take the peace process and reconciliation as his first priority as that will be the yardstick for the success of his administration of the Youth ministry.

The Speaker urged the new ministers to appoint young people with capacity as their aides. He reiterated the importance of giving responsibilities to young people as they are more productive and always give their best.

He prayed for the success of the ministers as their success is the success of youths and entire Nigerians in general.

