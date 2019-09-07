NYG: Team Delta storms Ilorin with 750 contingent

  1. Home
By Victor Sorokwu, Asaba
Team Delta officials and athletes celebrate winning the 3rd National Youth Games with 22 gold medals

Defending champions, Team Delta has departed its camp, the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba at about 6am this Saturday, with 750 contingent to the 5th National Youth Games (NYG) holding in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Over 400 athletes, representing the state, will participate in 34 sports, including swimming, wrestling,combat, track and field events.

Executive Chairman, Delta State Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa, told journalists that Team Delta was in high spirit to retain the trophy and remain champion.

Speaking on the team’s preparations, he said athletes had been in camp, training with premium standard facilities, for several weeks and had been well motivated for the Games.

The Delta Sports Commission chairman noted that the completion of Stephen Keshi stadium had stepped up sporting activities in the state capital, promising that Delta would come top at the NYG.

“Anything less than first position is not winning and we are prepared to win”, he added.

He, however, expressed fear over age cheating during screening, calling for proper screening in order to ensure that overage athletes are not allowed to participate.

“You can see and attest to the fact that we have selected our team from the abundant talents across the state. You all were witnesses to the school sports festival early this year, where we discovered and groomed most of the athletes we are taking to the Ilorin games”, the Delta sports administrator said.

The NYG begins on Monday, September 9, in Ilorin, where Delta State retained the trophy in the last edition and has won all previous editions of the games, which commenced in 2012.

