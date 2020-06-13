Nwulu returns to PDP, vows to help rebuild party

ADVERTISEMENT

Honourable Tony Nwulu, a former member of House of Representatives, representing Oshodi Isolo, Lagos Federal Constituency, who decamped to Unity Progressive Party (UPP), has officially rejoined his former party; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He disclosed this in a statement he issued on Saturday in Abuja.

Nwulu had resigned his PDP membership on July 24, 2019 in accordance with Section 68 1(g) of the 1999 Constitution amended.

He contested the 2019 Governorship election in Imo State on the platform of UPP following a call from the Imo Renewal Youth Movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

A letter dated June 13th 2020 and signed by the Chairman, PDP Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State, Chief Sunday Olaifa, said the party had agreed to re-admit the lawmaker into its fold with the membership card No. 5431951.

Nwulu sponsored the popular ‘Not Too Young To Run bill’ which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said he returned to PDP in order to contribute his quota to the development of the party.

According to the Nwulu: “I am returning to the PDP to contribute my quota to the rebuilding and restructuring of the party.

“I have only done one thing; I returned home and I assure the party of my unalloyed support and commitment toward building the party.

“I shall in my own way contribute my quota to the party.

“Together we will build our party to an enviable height that everybody will be proud of.

“The umbrella that shielded Nigerians from heavy rain, thunderstorms, scorching sun, until the broom came along sweeping off our freedom, human rights, development, prosperity, economic growth, security and employment”

He urged the youths to take a bold step and join PDP with the view to winning future elections and wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also called on party members in Edo and Ondo States to vote enmasse for the candidates of the party in the forthcoming Governorship elections in the states.

“As the Sponsor of the ‘Not too young to run Act’, I assure you that the incoming PDP administration in Edo and Ondo states will not only accommodate the youths but will ensure that the youths are empowered both economically and politically”, Nwulu added.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App