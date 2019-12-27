Nwosu commends Buhari over release of Dasuki, Sowore

ADVERTISEMENT

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki and the Revolution Now convener, Omoyele Sowore.

Nwosu who spoke with newsmen said that contrary to views sponsored by opposition parties, their release has confirmed that President Buhari’s administration is committed to the rule of law and freedom of expression.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that since assumption of office, the president has shown tremendous commitment to the advancement of the nation’s democracy by promoting autonomy of the judiciary, observing rule of law and other institutions of government.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Nwosu cautioned that such uncomplimentary remarks by Nigerians is capable of undermining the security and unity of the country.

He said, ” I want to commend. President for the release of the former National Security Adviser and Sahara Reporters publisher, Sowore. The single action has shown that he is committed to the rule of law as against the view of the opposition.

“We should not allow allow selves to be used to destabilise our own country for whatever reason. Nigeria as a country is built on a Constitution so whoever that feels aggrieved for whatever reason should act within the ambit of the Constitution”.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App