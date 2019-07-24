Nwajiuba defects to APC 24 hours after ministerial nomination

ADVERTISEMENT

Barely 24 hours after his announcement as one of President Muhamammdu Buhari’s ministerial nominees, House of Representatives member, Emeka Nwajiuba (APC, Imo), has formally defected from the Accord Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwajiuba’s defection was contained in a letter read on the floor of the House during Wednesday’s plenary by the Presiding Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase (APC, Plateau).

The Imo lawmaker, who rode to the 9th House of Representatives on the platform of the Accord Party, was the beneficiary of a court verdict that ousted his predecessor, Chike Okafor of the APC.

The court held that Okafor was not validly nominated by the APC.

Until his defection to Accord,‎ however, Nwajiuba, who represents Ehime Mbano/Ihite Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo State, ‎was of the APC.

Known as a core Buharist, it was therefore not surprising when Nwajiuba’s name surfaced yesterday as one of the 43 ministerial nominees despite belonging to an opposition political party.

