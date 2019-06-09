NVBF train 25 beach volleyball coaches

The Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) is conducting a five-day inaugural Federation International Volleyball (FIVB) National Level One Coaching Course for 25 coaches.
The five-day programme is being conducted by FIVB expert and CAVB Online Academy instructor, Mohammed Benhamida at the Higher Performance Centre, Package B of the National Stadium, Abuja
According to NVBF President Musa Nimrod, the coaching course will be a turning point regarding the quality of coaches in Nigeria who are technically sound but are not FIVB certified as professional.
He said: “The last beach volleyball coaching course that took place in Nigeria was 2002 and the title of the course then was ‘Starting the Game’. It was a refresher course and not high-level coaching course like the one going on right now.
