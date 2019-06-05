Nutritionist urges Nigerians to eat more vegetables

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nutritionist, Mrs Kemi Adegoke-Abraham, has advised Nigerians to take advantage of including vegetables in their meals to promote a healthy diet while also reducing the risk of vitamins deficiency.

Adegoke-Abraham gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kubwa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

She said that since most vegetables blossom during the rainy season and are best consumed fresh, one should eat as much as one could afford before the dry season, when they would be scarce and almost unaffordable.

“The high protein content of vegetables lie fluted pumpkin, popularly known as `Ugu` leaves, can have supplementary effect for the daily protein requirement of the body.

“Fluted pumpkin boosts blood level because the leaves are rich in iron; the vegetable plays a key role in the cure of anaemia.

“It also has lactating properties which is very good and recommended for nursing mothers.

“Now that they are in season, it is best to eat them fresh and well prepared,’’ Adegoke-Abraham said.

She explained that vegetables as `Ugu’ leaves could effectively be used to fight and prevent diseases like kwashiorkor as a result of malnutrition in children.

According to Adegoke-Abraham, vegetables like Jute leaves, popularly known as ‘ewedu’ leaves, also contain Vitamins A, C and E, which she explained were key in the protection of the body from diseases.

“Ewedu is another one that is a good source of fibre, which helps in dealing with weight management and may also promote digestive health, especially with bowel movement.

“The leaves help boost immunity and nourish the body system. `Ewedu’ increases production of collagen in order to keep the skin firm and smooth and is rich in beta-carotene for good sight,’’ she said.

She said that ewedu leaves are high in calcium content; good for healthy bones and teeth; boosts the immune system; lowers blood pressure; cholesterol and good for heart health and diabetes.

Other vegetables she encouraged are, spinach, water leaves, lettuce, cabbage, cucumber as well as fruits such as watermelon and oranges.

