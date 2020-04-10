Nursing mother commits suicide in Akwa Ibom

ADVERTISEMENT

A young nursing mother in her early thirties, Mrs. Esther Frank has reportedly committed suicide in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Mrs. Frank, an indigene of Anambra State, was said to have left a suicide note for her husband and two children saying she was tired of the pressure.

The suicide note to the husband of the deceased reportedly read: “Please take care of my children please. I can’t take the pressure and lies you are telling again. I can’t take it, please its too much. You made everyone around me to hate me.”

“Please forgive me, I am sorry. Gerald please forgive me. Andre please forgive me. You guys are my life,” she wrote to her children.

It was learnt that the deceased drank a bottle of an insecticide on Thursday.

It was gathered that neighbours rushed the deceased to St Luke’s Hospital in Anua, Uyo, where she was confirmed dead.

Narrating the incidence to our correspondent on Friday in Uyo, a neighbour to the deceased, Mrs. Iboro Etuk, said she and the deceased talked before the unfortunate incident.

She said they both stood outside the gate of their compound to buy water before the deceased told her to take care of her children as she was going out to buy something.

Mrs Etuk explained that when she later heard the baby of the deceased crying continuously, she went inside the house of the deceased and found her on the floor.

She noted that in trying to shake the deceased to wake up, she discovered the bottle of sniper and raised an alarm which attracted the landlady.

According to her, they rushed the deceased to the hospital where she died, leaving behind a three months old baby and a three-year-old son.

“Mrs. Esther Frank, is in her early thirties. She just graduated from the University and is yet to go for her youth service. She is from Anambra state while her husband, Mr Frank is from Delta state but he is currently in Dubai,” she said

The children of the deceased are now currently staying with the neighbour, she added.

When the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nndum Fredrick was contacted, he said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

