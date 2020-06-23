Nurses protest as 15 health workers test positive for COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Nurses in Ondo State on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest against what they called increasing cases of COVID-19 just as they accused the government of not doing much to help them.

Daily Trust gathered that ten nurses and five doctors, as well as other health workers in the state, contracted the virus within the last one week.

The protest took place at the State Mother & Child Hospital, Akure following a surge in the cases of coronavirus among health workers.

The nurses have therefore down tools to press home their demands.

They lamented the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state without efforts by the government to carry out contact tracing of infected persons.

The State Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Comrade Kehinde Nomiye said the protest was necessitated by the failure of the state government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to carry out contact tracing of the infected doctors and nurses at the mother and child hospital.

She said no contact tracing was carried out more than 98 hrs after the cases were detected

