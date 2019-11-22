Nurse allegedly stabs sexagenarian husband to death

ADVERTISEMENT

A nurse, Mrs Janet Idowu Jegede, is being held by the Ekiti State Police Command for allegedly stabbing her husband, Mr Kayode Jegede, to death.

It was gathered that Janet, in her 30s, stabbed Jegede, a sexagenarian, in the chest last Sunday morning at their residence on Alafiatayo Street, Zone 1, Bamigboye area, Ado-Ekiti.

Our correspondent reports that some witnesses said the woman, after killing her husband and still holding the knife, beckoned on those staring at her to “come and eat.”

Janet is understood to have two children for Jegede, who had other grown-up children from his first wife, who died some years ago.

The Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent Celeb Ikechukwu, confirmed the killing.

