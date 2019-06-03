NUPENG, IndustriALL grieve over PENGASSAN president’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaderships of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the IndustriALL Global Union have expressed sadness over the death of the National President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Olabode Francis Johnson.

Johnson, who was the third Deputy President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), died last Friday at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

The national leadership of NUPENG, in its condolence message signed by the union’s President and General Secretary, Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale respectively, regretted the “huge vacuum created by the passing to eternal rest of the great and quintessential unionist in the labour movement.”

“NUPENGASSAN which he meritoriously chaired and kept united, strong and virile has painfully lost a rare gem in its folk,” the statement read in part.

“The world vividly recollects every moment, every struggle he championed and flashback of sacrifices made by Comrade Olabode Johnson to keep the trade union in shape. His endearing visions, aimed at holding his members even at the expense of his immediate family can also not be overemphasised,” NUPENG added.

The union noted his sincere commitment to see his members and staff successful, move above challenges, stay productive and fulfilled in tandem with the union’s policy thrust, were memories that would linger.

