Number of Female Senators rises to 8, as Olujimi takes seat

The number of female senators has increased to eight as senate sworn in Biodun Olujimi (PDP,Ekiti South), to replace former spokesman of the senate, Dayo Adeyeye.

Her swearing-in has brought reduced the number of APC senators to 63 while PDP now has 44 senators, with YPP maintaining one.

The swearing in was done by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayeeoh at the beginning of plenary on Thursday.

Senator Olujimi’s swearing-in, was sequel to the nullification of Adeyeye election on November 7 by the Court of Appeal, Kaduna.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said after her inauguration that, “With the coming of Senator Biodun Olujimi from Ekiti South into the 9th Senate , the number of female Senators has increased to eight.

“The solid eight female Senators will no doubt bring about additional productivity and stability to the 9th Senate .

“I therefore on behalf of the entire Senate, call for unity of purpose from us all, in the best interest of Nigerians,” he said.

The other female Senators in the 9th Senate are Oluremi Tinubu ( APC Lagos Central), Aishatu Dahiru ( APC Adamawa Central), Betty Apiafi ( PDP Rivers West), Stella Oduah ( PDP Anambra North) and Uche Ekwunife ( PDP Anambra Central).

Others are , Senators Rose Oko ( PDP Cross River North ) and Akon Eyakenyi ( PDP Akwa Ibom South).

Mrs Olujimi was the Minority Leader in the eight Senate.

