Nullifying recruitment of 10,000 constables will cause economic loss — AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami says nullifying the recruitment for 10,000 police constables will cause economic loss for the country.

His submission is contained in a counter affidavit filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja opposing the suit by the Police Service Commission seeking to quash the recruitment of 10,000 constables.

The commission had filed the action in September challenging the recruitment exercise for 10, 000 new Police Constables embarked by the Nigerian Police Force.

But in a counter-affidavit filed through the Office of the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, the AGF is contending that the recruitment was not stated by the Nigerian Constitution as a function of the PSC.

The AGF said the recruitment exercise had gone through significant stages with millions of naira already spent in the process, stressing that “That nullifying the current exercise will occasion serious economic loss to the country.”

Justice Inyang Ekwo yesterday fixed November 20 to enable the AGF serve lawyers with copies of the counter affidavit filed.

