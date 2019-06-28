NULGE postpones Abia congress

ADVERTISEMENT

Following irreconcilable differences arising from conflicting interests in the National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Abia State, the national executive council of the union has shifted the quadrennial congress indefinitely.

Announcing the shift in date to the delegates in Umuahia, the state capital yesterday, the National President of the union, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, told the delegates to wait for a new date which would be announced later.

According to Khaleel, the national executive committee had arrived the state capital to conduct the delegates congress but discovered that the atmosphere was not favourable for the exercise. He explained that the national executive would continue to interface with the various interests until amicable solution is found.

“We arrived the state for the quadrennial state delegates congress of NULGE as a right provided in our constitution and the national labour law to organize and protect its members.

“On arrival yesterday we found a situation not too favourable for us to go ahead with the congress. The atmosphere is not in the interest of the union. Our concern is the interest and welfare of our members, we see a lot of conflicting positions of members.

“We looked at the provision of our constitution and we decided that the congress be shifted to another date to be announced soon,” Khaleel said.

The national president also said the Union “needed more time to interface with ourselves on the conduct of the election in line with the constitution”. He said the national executive has no vested interest in who would lead the state NULGE but is committed to the unity and welfare of its members, adding that it would not conduct the election and end up with a divided union. To achieve a successful congress all must be carried along, the provisions must be followed for a transparent congress. Our members are divided along various lines. We don’t want to go on with the election and end up dividing the Union,” he said.

